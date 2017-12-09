Nov. 23

BURGLARY: A resident in the 400 block of North Hyatt St. reported a suspected burglary at his home. The back door was forced open and two sets of pills were reported stolen. Police dusted for prints on a few items and were unable to find any. On Nov. 27, the reporting party came to the station to inform police that he believed he knew the burglars.

Nov. 27

ALARM: A burglar alarm was set off at Ginghamsburg Church around 10:30 a.m. Possibly someone working on the alarm system.

WARRANT: An officer made a pedestrian stop on Weller Drive between Frisch’s and La Quinta Inn and identified the person as Christopher Rohr, who told the officer that he in the area using the hotel wifi. Rohr had a warrant out of Montgomery County for a possession charge and told police he had not gone to court. When asked if he had anything illegal on his person, Rohr said he had a small (2.4 grams) bag of marijuana on his person and a percocet. He was charged with possession of both and arrested without incident.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A resident came to the police department to report ongoing telephone harassment and potential stalking. She reported that the harassment began in another state and continued after moving to Ohio. She further reported that it has included the hacking of her electronics and the slandering of her character, affecting her jobs.

DRUG OFFENSE: Reporting party was changing locks at the Beverly Arms Apartments and reported that a white female entered the residence and took heroin from it before leaving westbound on Main Street on foot. The tenant is incarcerated and the suspect said she needed to retrieve her property from the apartment. She was not located.

Nov. 28

TRAFFIC STOP: Traffic stop was initiated on Tipp-Cowlesville Road for display of license plates/stickers. An odor of marijuana was noted and a search was conducted with no results. A juvenile passenger was released to a parent and the school was contacted about his absence.

ACCIDENT: Assisted OSP with a three car accident on Interstate 75 that occurred near the ramp on exit 69.

Nov. 29

OVI: An officer was dispatched to a reckless operation complaint in the area of West Main and Tippecanoe Drive around 8:30 p.m. The reporting party described a black Ford Explorer that was all over the roadway. The officer spotted the vehicle and turned after it onto South Tippecanoe Drive. The vehicle traveling in the opposite lane had to maneuver nearly to the curb to avoid being struck by the suspect, the report notes.

The officer identified the driver as Larry Dorman and noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Dorman handed the officer a debit card when asked for his license and was unable to complete a series of sobriety tests.

According to the report, Dorman made statements about having a gun, though no weapon was found after a search. After being placed in the back of the cruiser, the officer said Dorman became angry and aggressive. He was charged with OVI, OVI after previous conviction and obstructing official business.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A woman reported that another person made comments about intentionally overdosing on heroin and was worried he would attempt suicide. An officer spoke to the man in question and he did not appear to want to harm himself.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation and found the driver to be under suspension. The driver, Brandon Cearley also had a warrant. A citation was issued and he was taken to the county jail.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: The reporting part left her sick child in the car while she went into CVS. When she returned, her daughter said an older man and a younger man were looking into the car and walking around it. No one was located in the area.

FRAUD: A man came into the station to report a fraud that had taken place over Craigslist.