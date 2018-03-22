Unity appoints Rasor to president, CEO

PIQUA, Ohio – Unity National Bank (Unity), has named Scott Rasor as its president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective March 19, 2018. Rasor has more than 35 years of experience offering financial services in the Piqua area, and is currently senior vice president over Unity’s retail loan operations, indirect lending, and branch banking. As president and CEO, Rasor will provide additional leadership on all aspects of lending, specific business initiatives, and enhancing relationships throughout the communities Unity serves. He will also serve as chairman of Unity’s advisory board.

“Scott is an excellent banker dedicated to helping his clients, colleagues, and Miami County thrive. He has strong ties to the community and he is ready to bring his expertise and passion for serving others into a new role,” said John Brown, past CEO of Unity National Bank and current CEO of Security National Bank (Springfield, Ohio). Unity and Security are two of the eleven banks that make up the Park National Family of Community Banks. “I am very familiar with, and care very much for, both Unity National Bank and the Piqua community – and I am confident Scott’s leadership and experience will be a great benefit to everyone.”

Since joining Unity in 2013, Rasor has earned leadership roles in many aspects of retail banking, including home loans, consumer loans, and personal banking. He was promoted to senior vice president of retail lending in March 2016. He has studied business at Edison Community College and completed the Ohio School of Banking and Ohio School of Consumer Credit.

His recent community service includes serving as a board member for the Piqua Area United Way and member of the City of Piqua Advisory Board. He is also active with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Piqua.

“I am committed to building on the reputation our bank has earned for service excellence and reliable, trustworthy community banking,” Rasor said. “I take pride in being accessible and responsive, and look forward to enhancing relationships with clients, colleagues, and our communities.”

Rasor and his wife Julie reside in Piqua. They have three children and five grandchildren.