Smith awarded the 2017 Wiker Award

TIPP CITY — Randall Residence, owner and operator of Randall Residence of Tipp City, presented the 2017 Wiker Service Award to resident care assistant Robert Smith.

Smith was nominated by his co-workers, family members, residents, and administration because of his kind, caring, hard-working and respectful attitude to the residents. His constant smile and positive attitude make him pleasant to everyone he comes in contact with, according to his nominators.

“For more than three years Robert has worked at Randall Residence and has consistently surpassed expectations of the resident’s and their families,” said Randall Residence Executive Director Tammy Wick. “Robert has a heart of gold. He is patient. He is kind. He never rushes. He never panics. He never becomes irritated when everything else is going wrong,” a residents family member stated. Another family member called him “a superhero.”

The Wiker Service Award was created in 2009 in memory of long-time Randall Residence employee, Dottie Wiker. Wiker worked for Randall Residence in Michigan for 25 years and was known for her attention to resident details and a constant smile.

More than 500 employees from all seven of the Randall Residences (Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois) are eligible to be nominated for the award. In 2017, 128 employees were nominated for this award.

A trophy with Smith’s name will remain on display at Randall Residence of Tipp City for a year.