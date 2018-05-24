Community briefs

Lessons in downsizing set

TIPP CITY — Moving or liquidating an estate? This class offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services will cover estate sales, garage sales, auctions, online donations, offline donations, and more. The pros and cons of each and how to decide which option is the best for you will be discussed. The instructor is Becky Peura.

The class will be held on Tuesday, June 5, 7-8 p.m. at Crossroads Consignments located at 42 S. Second St., Tipp City. There is no charge, but registration is required by May 29.

To register, visit www.tmcomservices.org or visit the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main Street, Tipp City.

Garage sale set for June 14

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, will have its annual garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14. Most items will be 25 cents. The church is handicapped accessible. Proceeds will go to local missions.

Kindergarten safety program offered

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union Safety Town, a program teaching street and bicycle safety, has been set for 8:30-10 a.m. June 25-29.

The program is offered to incoming kindergarten students and will be held indoors at the elementary school gym. The event is presented by the West Milton police and fire departments and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Registration is required. Contact Milton-Union Elementary School at (937) 884-7920 for more information.

Art submissions sought

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s “Butterflies of Ohio” art exhibit is now accepting entries until June 17.

Get in touch with your creative side and help Brukner Nature Center celebrate the unique butterflies found here in Ohio. Watercolors, photography, doodle art, block prints, stamps and mixed media all will be accepted.

There is no fee to enter this exhibit, but all works of art must be 8-inch-by-10-inch and fit into a standard glass-fronted frame, provided by BNC. All ages are encouraged to enter and all art must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17.

Each of the 25 selected pieces will be paired with a $1 voting jar in the Heidelberg Auditorium and the “People’s Choice Award” will be announced at BNC’s Monarch Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 8. All art will be for sale for $20 (unframed — they’ll use these same frames year after year) and available for pick up after the exhibit.

All proceeds support the Monarch Celebration and butterfly education.