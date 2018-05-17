Community briefs

City to fog for mosquitoes

TIPP CITY — The City of Tipp City will perform a second application of mosquito fog on May 30 with a rain date of May 31, including City Park and Kyle Park.

The fogging in the residential and downtown areas will be performed over the city streets.

A third application will be done on June 12 with a rain date of June 13. A fourth application will be done on June 28 with a rain date of June 29. A fifth application will be done on July 10 with a rain date of July 11, followed by the sixth and final fogging on July 24 with a rain date of July 25

The mosquito fogging will begin at 9 p.m. and conclude by 3 a.m. on the days stated, beginning on the western side of the city and proceeding easterly, fogging the entire community.

Residents are advised to avoid direct contact with the fogging mist and to close house and automobile windows.

If rain or wind conditions prevent fogging, the city will reschedule the applications.

Additional fogging may occur later if needed. Any questions can be directed to the City Utility/Services office at (937) 667-6305.

Floral arrangements topic of session

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Floral Arrangements” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series on June 1 at 10 a.m.

These seasoned Master Gardeners will share their tips and tricks for floral arrangements and demonstrate how to creatively use unique items and floral colors in interesting ways. When these basic flower arrangement rules are understood and used correctly you can create gorgeous floral arrangements for you, your family and friends and enter them in the fair. Learn the main principles of floral design and flower arrangement along with competition rules for the county fair. Learn what those judges are looking for.

The session will be held at the Monroe Township Meeting Hall, lower level, 4 E. Main St., Tipp City. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by Wednesday, May 30.

For more details contact the Extension office at (937) 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

ACT seminar offered to area high schoolers

TIPP CITY — In this intensive, six-hour seminar, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in over 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores. Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards.

Stewart graduates military training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Alyssa Stewart graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Stewart is the daughter of Andrew Stewart and Mary Bryan of Troy.

She is a 2017 graduate of Tippecanoe High School, Tipp City.

The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The two day class will be held on Monday, June 4, and Tuesday, June 5, from 6–9 p.m. To register, visit tmcomservices.org or visit the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.