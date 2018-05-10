Community briefs

Camp Courageous seeks campers

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites children who have lost a loved one to attend Camp Courageous.

Camp Courageous is offered free of charge to children and teens in the Miami County region who are entering grades K-12. Designed to help kids who have lost loved ones, Camp Courageous is similar to other traditional summer camps, offering an array of active outdoor activities, bringing children and teens together to share memories, play, sing, learn and laugh.

Camp Courageous also brings together children who share an experience of loss and offers them the opportunity to grieve, memorialize their loved ones and support each other. Camp Courageous is a safe place for feelings to be expressed and for campers to gain lifelong tools for coping with grief.

Camp Courageous is open to any child or teen in the Miami County region who has experienced the death of a loved one, regardless of whether Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County services have been used.

Camp dates are June 11-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ludlow Falls Camp. To register, call 573-2100

Make a rain barrel

TIPP CITY — The Miami Soil and Water Conservation District, along with the Miami County Park District will hold a Make Your Own Rain Barrel Workshop from 6-7 p.m. May 24 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

Join a representative from Miami Soil and Water Conservation District to make your very own rain barrel.

The cost is $45 for the class, which includes all the materials needed. Mail payment to Miami SWCD, 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Suite C, Troy, OH 45373.

Contact the Miami SWCD at (937) 335-7645 before mailing a check to get registered.

Floral arrangements topic of session

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Floral Arrangements” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series on June 1 at 10 a.m.

These seasoned Master Gardeners will share their tips and tricks for floral arrangements and demonstrate how to creatively use unique items and floral colors in interesting ways. When these basic flower arrangement rules are understood and used correctly you can create gorgeous floral arrangements for you, your family and friends and enter them in the fair. Learn the main principles of floral design and flower arrangement along with competition rules for the county fair. Learn what those judges are looking for.

The session will be held at the Monroe Township Meeting Hall, lower level, 4 E. Main St., Tipp City. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by Wednesday, May 30.

For more details contact the Extension office at (937) 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

ACT seminar offered to area high schoolers

TIPP CITY — In this intensive, six-hour seminar, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in over 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores. Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards.

The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The two day class will be held on Monday, June 4, and Tuesday, June 5, from 6–9 p.m. To register, visit tmcomservices.org or visit the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.