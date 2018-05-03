Community briefs

Library offers garden program

WEST MILTON — On Thursday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m., the Green Thumb will introduce patrons to the new community garden. Patrons will have the opportunity to adopt a section of the library greenspace to grow what they wish. Come to this informational meeting, or contact the library, for more details about this new endeavor.

5K-9 to benefit animal shelter

TROY — The Miami East and Milton-Union FFA chapters will offer a 5K-9 — to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter — beginning at 9 a.m. May 12.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The race will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The course is a flat 3.1 mile run/walk through the fairgrounds. There will be water stations for humans and dogs — welcome on leashes — along the route

Participants can register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Pre-registration without a T-shirt is $10, with a shirt is $20. Day of race registration registration is $15 without a shirt and $25 with a shirt.

Awards will be given to the top three in ages groups that include 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older.

Refreshments and a dog health fair will be available following the event.

Tea party for two

WEST MILTON — The tea party for two on Thursday, May 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. is for children ages 5 and up, and one adult to accompany them. Participants are welcome to wear their best dress-up clothes and hats. White gloves will be provided. This program is designed to introduce children to proper tea party etiquette, the history of tea time, and the different types of teas. A few fun stories will be shared about tea parties, a craft will be made, and a game will be played. Door prizes will be given out and each child will receive a cup and saucer to take home. Light refreshments will be provided. No sign-ups required.

Make a rain barrel

TIPP CITY — The Miami Soil and Water Conservation District, along with the Miami County Park District will hold a Make Your Own Rain Barrel Workshop from 6-7 p.m. May 24 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

Join a representative from Miami Soil and Water Conservation District to make your very own rain barrel.

The cost is $45 for the class, which includes all the materials needed. Mail payment to Miami SWCD, 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Suite C, Troy, OH 45373.

Contact the Miami SWCD at (937) 335-7645 before mailing a check to get registered.

ACT seminar offered to area high schoolers

TIPP CITY — In this intensive, six-hour seminar, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in over 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores. Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards.

The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The two day class will be held on Monday, June 4, and Tuesday, June 5, from 6–9 p.m. To register, visit tmcomservices.org or visit the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.