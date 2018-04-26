Community briefs

Library, TMCS host Rock Paper Scissors tournament

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is holding a Rock, Paper, Scissors showdown. If you think you have what it takes to compete in several rounds of this popular game, come to the Tipp City Public Library on Friday, May 4, from 4-5:30 p.m. to learn, practice and then compete for the title of TMCS Rock, Paper, Scissors Champion.

There is no cost but registration is required. To register for this class, visit www.tmcomservices.org, visit the office at 3 E. Main St., or call the library at (937) 667-3826.

Library offers garden program

WEST MILTON — On Thursday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m., the Green Thumb will introduce patrons to the new community garden. Patrons will have the opportunity to adopt a section of the library greenspace to grow what they wish. Come to this informational meeting, or contact the library, for more details about this new endeavor.

Tea party for two

WEST MILTON — The tea party for two on Thursday, May 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. is for children ages 5 and up, and one adult to accompany them. Participants are welcome to wear their best dress-up clothes and hats. White gloves will be provided. This program is designed to introduce children to proper tea party etiquette, the history of tea time, and the different types of teas. A few fun stories will be shared about tea parties, a craft will be made, and a game will be played. Door prizes will be given out and each child will receive a cup and saucer to take home. Light refreshments will be provided. No sign-ups required.

5K-9 to benefit animal shelter

TROY — The Miami East and Milton-Union FFA chapters will offer a 5K-9 — to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter — beginning at 9 a.m. May 12.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The race will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The course is a flat 3.1 mile run/walk through the fairgrounds. There will be water stations for humans and dogs — welcome on leashes — along the route

Participants can register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Pre-registration without a T-shirt is $10, with a shirt is $20. Day of race registration registration is $15 without a shirt and $25 with a shirt.

Awards will be given to the top three in ages groups that include 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older.

Refreshments and a dog health fair will be available following the event.

ACT seminar offered to area high schoolers

TIPP CITY — In this intensive, six-hour seminar, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in over 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores. Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards.

The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The two day class will be held on Monday, June 4, and Tuesday, June 5, from 6–9 p.m. To register, visit tmcomservices.org or visit the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.

Y to offer summer day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will offer a summer day camp program.

Each week will allow boys and girls an opportunity to enjoy themselves and make new friends in an outdoor/camp atmosphere. A variety of activities will be offered including swimming, hiking, arts and crafts, and sports.

Summer day camp will have a different theme each week with Thursdays being the “Trip of the Week.” Week themes include Crazy Clothes Week, Day Camp Olympics Week, and Water Works Week. Trips include zoos, a Cincinnati Reds game, Kings Island, COSI, and Zoombezi Bay Water Park. Campers can sign up for one to 11 weeks of camp. There is also the option to just participate on trip days, if space is available.

Summer day camp is for children going into first through sixth grade. Youth in seventh grade and up can apply to be Counselors-in-Training (CITs) in which they will have a chance to take a leadership role during camp, helping counselors lead activities. Interested CITs should contact the camp director to become a part of the program.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (later on trip days) at both the Piqua and Robinson branches with pre-/post-camp offered at the Piqua Branch Child Care Center.

Registration forms are available at both branches and further questions can be answered by the camp director Jaime Hull at (937)440-9622.