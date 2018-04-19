Community briefs

Spring fling event set

WEST MILTON — Senior citizens of Union Township are asked to attend the Senior Spring Fling at 1 p.m. April 24 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton.

The Milton-Union High School Show Choir Center Stage will be the featured entertainment. After their performance, participants will enjoy a dessert bar and play bingo.

For more information, call 698-6036.

Community wide garage sale set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will be holding their annual community wide garage sale on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the TMCS office to register by April 27 and receive a free yard sign and your name on our official map for $10. Additional information may be added for an additional charge.

Maps will be available by May 1 at the following locations: TMCS office, McDonalds, Speedway (Main Street and Weller Drive), Tipp City Library, and Burger King.

M-U Library offers programs for all ages

WEST MILTON — At the Children’s Car Party, children will enjoy a fun evening of listening to a book, eating light refreshments, playing bingo, making a craft, and building their own race tracks to race their cars. Each child will choose a car of their liking, play with it, and then take it home. Several door prizes will be available as well. The program will be held Thursday, April 26, from 6:30–8 p.m. All ages are welcome. No sign-ups are required.

Patrons ages 12 and up are invited to join the Ukulele Club on Saturday, April 28, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the library. All are invited to learn how to play basic chords and songs on the ukulele, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own instrument or share one of the library’s ukuleles.

Crafty Listeners is an adult audiobook club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Medication disposal available

DAYTON — As part of its ongoing effort to combat opioid addiction, Premier Health announced today that it has received a grant from the PNC Foundation to assist the community in safely disposing of unused medications at any time at several sites across the Miami Valley.

More than 70 percent of people using opioids for nonmedical reasons get them from family and friends, according to the American Medical Association. The diversion of these medications for inappropriate purposes underscores the importance of their safe handling and disposal.

The grant paid for recently installed receptacles for unused medications. These receptacles are open to the public, in addition to Premier Health employees, around-the-clock at the following locations:

Atrium Medical Center: front lobby beside gift shop

Good Samaritan North Health Center: lobby beside retail pharmacy

Miami Valley Hospital: beside the Apple Street elevators (first floor)

Miami Valley Hospital South: bed tower lobby outside maternity center entrance

Upper Valley Medical Center: at the foot of the main staircase in the hospital lobby

Those disposing of their unused medications are encouraged to place them in plastic baggies instead of bottles. It is not appropriate to use the receptacles to dispose of needles, syringes, aerosolized cans, inhalers, thermometers, lotions or liquids.