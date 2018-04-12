Community briefs

Chill out after tax day

TIPP CITY — From noon to 2 p.m. on April 17, Kona Ice will be hosting its fifth annual National “Chill Out” Day.

The truck will be parked at Monroe Federal to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice to all who stop by. The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

Monroe Federal is located at 24 E. Main St., Tipp City.

Free paper shredding available

UNION TWP. — Union Township will be offering a free paper shredding service on April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at their Markley Road location. They will be accepting paper on April 20, storing it, and shredding it on that Saturday, or deliveries on Saturday.

Nominations sought for Teacher of the Year

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Educational Endowment is accepting nominations for its Teacher of the Year Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 16.

Parents, teachers, colleagues and students are encouraged to nominate a full-time, certified classroom teacher who they believe is deserving of this recognition. The Tippecanoe Educational Endowment created the Teacher of the Year award to recognize a current, certified classroom teacher from Tipp City Schools for exemplary service and dedication to students and community.

All nominees and the winner will be recognized at the district’s end-of-the-year gathering on May 31. Please visit the endowment’s website at Tippecanoe Educational Endowment / About TEE for a copy of the nomination form. Hard copies will be available at the Board of Education office. If you have questions, please contact Alisha Barton at bartonbab3@msn.com for information.

MCRTA scholarships available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association is providing a $500 Book/Media Supply Scholarship to each of two Miami County high school seniors pursuing a college degree or to a current professional continuing a degree.

The scholarship is open to students from the following schools, Bethel, Milton-Union, Bradford, Newton, Covington, Piqua, Miami East, Tippecanoe, Troy and Upper Valley Career Center.

For detailed information, visit your school’s website and let your guidance counselor know your intention to apply for the MCRTA scholarship.

Applications must be completed and received Miami County Retired Teachers Association by Friday, April 20.

Scholarship recipients will receive their scholarship check at the Miami County Retired Teachers meeting on Monday, June 18 at 6 p.m.

Spring fling event set

WEST MILTON — Senior citizens of Union Township are asked to attend the Senior Spring Fling at 1 p.m. April 24 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton.

The Milton-Union High School Show Choir Center Stage will be the featured entertainment. After their performance, participants will enjoy a dessert bar and play bingo.

For more information, call 698-6036.

Community wide garage sale set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will be holding their annual community wide garage sale on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the TMCS office to register by April 27 and receive a free yard sign and your name on our official map for $10. Additional information may be added for an additional charge.

Maps will be available by May 1 at the following locations: TMCS office, McDonalds, Speedway (Main Street and Weller Drive), Tipp City Library, and Burger King.