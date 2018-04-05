Community briefs

Family forum on race planned

TIPP CITY — Parents, teachers, school and community leaders are invited to learn from Courtlandt Perkins, master of divinity student at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on Tuesday, April 10, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Ginghamsburg Church.

The seminar, “Racial Reconciliation for the Family,” will explore how people can proactively help tear down the walls that divide neighbor from neighbor. The free event is targeted to parents, teachers and leaders of children and teens.

For more information on these events, contact Pastor Erica Sharp at (937) 667-1069 or esharp@ginghamsburg.org. The church is located at 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Dad and daughter night set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and Harrison’s Restaurant are hosting a special night for dads and daughters of all ages. This special event takes place on Sunday, April 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Harrison’s Restaurant. For $20 you will receive a gift certificate worth $20 off your meal, a reservation, a flower, and a DIY photo opportunity. All ages are welcome.

Tickets are available at the TMCS office, 3 E. Main Street, or at Harrison’s Restaurant, 106 E. Main Street, Tipp City. Tickets are on sale until April 13.

Nominations sought for Teacher of the Year

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Educational Endowment is accepting nominations for its Teacher of the Year Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 16.

Parents, teachers, colleagues and students are encouraged to nominate a full-time, certified classroom teacher who they believe is deserving of this recognition. The Tippecanoe Educational Endowment created the Teacher of the Year award to recognize a current, certified classroom teacher from Tipp City Schools for exemplary service and dedication to students and community.

All nominees and the winner will be recognized at the district’s end-of-the-year gathering on May 31. Please visit the endowment’s website at Tippecanoe Educational Endowment / About TEE for a copy of the nomination form. Hard copies will be available at the Board of Education office. If you have questions, please contact Alisha Barton at bartonbab3@msn.com for information.

MCRTA scholarships available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association is providing a $500 Book/Media Supply Scholarship to each of two Miami County high school seniors pursuing a college degree or to a current professional continuing a degree.

The scholarship is open to students from the following schools, Bethel, Milton-Union, Bradford, Newton, Covington, Piqua, Miami East, Tippecanoe, Troy and Upper Valley Career Center.

For detailed information, visit your school’s website and let your guidance counselor know your intention to apply for the MCRTA scholarship.

Applications must be completed and received Miami County Retired Teachers Association by Friday, April 20.

Scholarship recipients will receive their scholarship check at the Miami County Retired Teachers meeting on Monday, June 18 at 6 p.m.

Art contest accepting entries

TROY — To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an artwork contest for local students to showcase the history and importance of agriculture and conservation within Miami County.

The contest is open to any student in Miami County and a $100 prize will be awarded. The artwork will also be on display and used by the organization for its information displays.

Artwork accepted will be 11-inch-by-17-inch to 22-inch-by-28-inches. Entries may be dropped off or mailed to 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or sent electronically by email to galexander@miamiswcd.org or lraterman@miamiswcd.org.

The deadline for the project has been extended to April 27.

Art contest to decorate Randall Residence

TIPP CITY — With the help of students ages K-12 from Tipp City and neighboring communities, Randall Residence in Tipp City will soon be adorned by “What if….” artworks as local young artists let their imaginations soar. Entries to the 2018 juried Student Art Contest will be accepted from May 14-25, at Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tipp City Area Arts Council and the staff at Randall Residence will present awards as well as door prizes at reception which will take place at 6:30 p.m., June 5, at Randall Residence. The exhibit will be open to the public from June 1 through July 7. Details and entry forms are available on the TCAAC website: www.tippcityartscouncil.com/student-art-contest.html.

Community wide garage sale set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will be holding their annual community wide garage sale on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the TMCS office to register by April 27 and receive a free yard sign and your name on our official map for $10. Additional information may be added for an additional charge.

Maps will be available by May 1 at the following locations: TMCS office, McDonalds, Speedway (Main Street and Weller Drive), Tipp City Library, and Burger King.