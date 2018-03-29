Community briefs

Scholarship applications available

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2018 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community and school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2018 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office, or on the office’s website, and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 3. For more information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935.

Library events, meetings planned

WEST MILTON — The New Friends’ monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a brochure at the front desk for information about the volunteer group.

AARP will be at the library offering tax assistance by appointment only on Thursdays, April 5 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Monday, April 9, from 5-8 p.m.

Those who need help with their computers or devices can sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a local expert on April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Library laptops are available if you are not able to bring your own. Call (937) 698-5515 to make an appointment at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Teens 18 and under are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the library. The gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

Dad and daughter night set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and Harrison’s Restaurant are hosting a special night for dads and daughters of all ages. This special event takes place on Sunday, April 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Harrison’s Restaurant. For $20 you will receive a gift certificate worth $20 off your meal, a reservation, a flower, and a DIY photo opportunity. All ages are welcome.

Tickets are available at the TMCS office, 3 E. Main Street, or at Harrison’s Restaurant, 106 E. Main Street, Tipp City. Tickets are on sale until April 13.

MCRTA scholarships available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association is providing a $500 Book/Media Supply Scholarship to each of two Miami County high school seniors pursuing a college degree or to a current professional continuing a degree.

The scholarship is open to students from the following schools, Bethel, Milton-Union, Bradford, Newton, Covington, Piqua, Miami East, Tippecanoe, Troy and Upper Valley Career Center.

For detailed information, visit your school’s website and let your guidance counselor know your intention to apply for the MCRTA scholarship.

Applications must be completed and received Miami County Retired Teachers Association by Friday, April 20.

Scholarship recipients will receive their scholarship check at the Miami County Retired Teachers meeting on Monday, June 18 at 6 p.m.

Art contest accepting entries

TROY — To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an artwork contest for local students to showcase the history and importance of agriculture and conservation within Miami County.

The contest is open to any student in Miami County and a $100 prize will be awarded. The artwork will also be on display and used by the organization for its information displays.

Artwork accepted will be 11-inch-by-17-inch to 22-inch-by-28-inches. Entries may be dropped off or mailed to 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or sent electronically by email to galexander@miamiswcd.org or lraterman@miamiswcd.org.

The deadline for the project has been extended to April 27.

Art contest to decorate Randall Residence

TIPP CITY — With the help of students ages K-12 from Tipp City and neighboring communities, Randall Residence in Tipp City will soon be adorned by “What if….” artworks as local young artists let their imaginations soar. Entries to the 2018 juried Student Art Contest will be accepted from May 14-25, at Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tipp City Area Arts Council and the staff at Randall Residence will present awards as well as door prizes at reception which will take place at 6:30 p.m., June 5, at Randall Residence. The exhibit will be open to the public from June 1 through July 7. Details and entry forms are available on the TCAAC website: www.tippcityartscouncil.com/student-art-contest.html.

Brueckman awarded scholarship

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Tyler Brueckman, resident of New Carlisle, was awarded the McClain Scholarship at Grace College’s 15th annual Presidential Scholarship Competition (PSC). Tyler is the daughter of Greg and Danielle Brueckman, and is a current Bethel High School senior. The McClain Scholarship will provide Brueckman with $12,000 per year, totaling $48,000 over four years, while he pursues a bachelor’s degree at Grace College.