Community briefs

Scholarships available through SWCD

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Soil and Water Conservation District is offering two $750 scholarship awards — the Larry StudebakerMemorial/Miami SWCD Scholarship — for the purpose of continuing higher education at a two- or four-year college or university.

Applying students must:

• Must be a Miami County resident

• Must be an Agriculture or Natural Resources major

• Must be enrolled for fall quarter/semester of 2018

• May be a one-time prior Miami SWCD scholarship recipient

The award will be used towards the student’s tuition and fees and will be processed through the scholarship office of the chosen school.

Send completed applications, along with high school or college transcripts and three letters of recommendations from three references listed on the application form to: Miami SWCD Scholarship Committee, 1330 N. County Road 25-A; Suite C, Troy, OH 45373. The deadline to apply — must be postmarked — by March 16.

Dog social upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. March 18 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 StateRoute 185, Covington.

Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Just Walking the Dog” social where dogs and their owners spend an afternoonjust walking in the park. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out.

Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling(937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Lecture series continues

TROY — Bill Albers will speak at the WACO Air Museum’s Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. March 15 at the museum, 1865 S. County Road25-A, Troy.

Albers will present a lecture entitled “The Memphis Belle,” in preparation for the upcoming opening of the Memphis Belle exhibit at theNational Museum of the United States Air Force, which is to open May 17 and will feature the restored “Memphis Belle.” Parking andadmission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. Donations will be accepted.

For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Herb workshop upcoming

TROY — The OSU Extension office will present “Spring into Herbs” on March 19. The workshop will include easy cooking demonstrationsand preservation techniques for incorporating herbs into your weekly menu. Tips for growing herbs indoors and outdoors will also bediscussed. Each participant will receive a potted herb, recipes, and samples.

Two sessions will be offered at the extension meeting room on the ground floor of the Old Courthouse in Troy at 201 W. Main St. Themorning session will be 10 a.m. to noon and the evening session will be 6-8 p.m. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required by March14.

For more details contact the Extension office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/miamiherbs or theFacebook page “Ohio State University Extension Miami County” for more information.

TMCS to offer genealogy help

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a genealogy class on Tuesday, March 20, from 7-8 p.m. The class will be held at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. This class will present how and where to research family history. Many details about the lives of your ancestors can only be found offline in libraries, museums and public agencies and this class will address those sources. The cost for the class is $18 resident, $20 nonresident.

Scholarship application now available

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2018 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community and school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2018 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office, or on the office’s website, and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 3. For more information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935