Community briefs

Stillwater Stargazers offer telescope lessons

WEST MILTON — Local astronomy experts will be at the Milton-Union Public Library on Wednesday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. to show attendees how to use the library’s new telescope. Place the telescope on hold today for your family to explore the skies from the comfort of your home.

Veterans coffee set for March 7

TROY — The monthly doughnuts and coffee at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will begin at 9 a.m. March 7.

Miami County Commissioner and Navy veteran Greg Simmons will speak. An elevator is available to the second floor of the Masonic Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information, call 332-8852.

TMCS to offer genealogy help

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a genealogy class on Tuesday, March 20, from 7-8 p.m. The class will be held at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. This class will present how and where to research family history. Many details about the lives of your ancestors can only be found offline in libraries, museums and public agencies and this class will address those sources. The cost for the class is $18 resident, $20 nonresident.

Scholarship application now available

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2018 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community and school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2018 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office, or on the office’s website, and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 3. For more information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935