College briefs

UF announces fall dean’s list

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

New Carlisle: Jake Eier, Cameron Wardley.

Piqua: Brooke Bubb, Alyssa Westgerdes.

Pleasant Hill: Trelissa Lavy, Treyton Lavy, Jessica Weeks.

Tipp City: Kirsten Bell, Cameron Johnson, Cade Rogers, Dalton Shevlin, Michael Taylor.

Troy: Ally Decker of Troy, Katherine Swank.

West Milton: Amy Evaniuk, Emily Teague.

Anderson named to dean’s list

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Lauren Anderson of Troy, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.

To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Glaser earns dean’s list recognition

MARION, Ind. — Olivia Glaser of Tipp City has received recognition on the Inidian Wesleyan University dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

To be named to this list, a student must obtain a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale and carry at least 12 graded credit hours for the semester.

Ohio Northern announces dean’s list

ADA, Ohio — The following students from Miami County were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2017-18 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

• Mitchell Colvin, Tipp City, Tippecanoe High School

• Reid Ferrell, Pleasant Hill, Newton High School

• Laura Houtz Burden, Pleasant Hill, Newton High School

• Alyssa Jones, Tipp City, Bethel High School

• Catherine Kauffman, Pleasant Hill, Newton High School

• Emily Layman, Tipp City, Tippecanoe High School

• Alaina Mikolajewski, Piqua, Piqua High School

• Emily Pax, Sidney, Lehman High School

• Brian Pencil, Tipp City, Bethel High School