Community briefs

Tax assistance offered

WEST MILTON — AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only. AARP will be at the library Thursday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Weekly labs for kids set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a new class for children ages 5-8 years old. Children will have the chance to investigate science based activities and make a healthy snack during weekly labs. The instructor will be Demetria Woods from the OSU Extension. The following labs will be offered:

• Make it snow — Monday, Feb. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. Students will explore snowflakes and discover how to make a substance that looks and feels like snow. Students will also read a wintry story and have a snowy day snack. The cost is a $5 supply fee paid directly to instructor.

• Everything Rainbow — Monday, March 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. Students will learn how rainbows are formed and make different types of rainbows. Students will also read a color filled story and have a rainbow snack. The cost is a $5 supply fee paid directly to instructor.

The classes will be held at Broadway Elementary, 223 W. Broadway, Tipp City. Registration is required. Please visit tmcomservices.org or come in to the TMCS office to register.

Dine to donate

TROY — Help support Brukner Nature Center’s wildlife by dining at Marion’s Piazza in Troy, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Marion’s Piazza will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife at BNC when you present a flier at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

Good on dine in or carry-out.

Grant deadline nears

MIAMI COUNTY — Not-for-profit organizations are reminded the next grant deadline for the Miami County Foundation is Feb. 28. Applicants must provide services directly to the citizens of Miami County. All must be certified federally tax-exempt by the Internal Revenue Service and preferably be a 501(c)(3) organization.

Historically, grants have been awarded to human and social service organizations, schools, healthcare providers, libraries, youth and senior groups as well as the arts.

An application form is available online at www.miamicountyfoundation.org or by contacting the office at 773-9012. Guidelines restrict organizations to one grant annually. If you received a grant in the fall, you are not eligible to reapply until the next grant deadline. Schools are exempt from this restriction. Successful applicants will receive notification of the spring distribution date.

The board also is seeking a new executive director. Applicants shall submit their electronic letter of interest and resume to mcf@woh.rr.com by Feb. 11. Additional information about this position can be found on the Miami County Foundation website www.miamicountyfoundation.org.

Scholarship application now available

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2018 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community and school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2018 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office, or on the office’s website, and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 3. For more information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935