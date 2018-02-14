Young Marines honored

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley Young Marine Unit has been awarded the 2017 National Distinguished Unit Service Award, presented by the National Executive Director of Young Marines, Colonel William P. Davis, USMC (Ret).

In presenting the award, Colonel Davis said, “During 2017, the Miami Valley Young Marines distinguished themselves and the Young Marines program through their continued dedication towards making a difference in their community in the Drug Demand Reduction arena. They hosted several public events focusing on the dangers that drugs could bang to the children in their area, partnered with local law enforcement, and were involved with their local and state legislatures stressing the importance of our youth leading health drug free lifestyles, and they led the way with eligible Young Marines becoming certified as Project Alert instructors.

“Lastly, the Miami Valley Young Marines provided an excellent and competitive Fulcrum Shield package, documenting their year’s hard work … and won,” Davis said “The Miami Valley Young Marines victory brought the number of times the Young Marines has garnered this award from the Department of Defense up to nine.”

“The actions of the Miami Valley Young Marines with their positive attitude and high motivation to excel are commendable and reflect the highest traditions of the Young Marines program,” he said.

For more information, visit miamivalleyyoungmarines.com or contact Unit Commander Keagan Miller at (937) 838-7504.