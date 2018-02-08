Community briefs

Tax assistance offered

WEST MILTON — AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only. AARP will be at the library Thursdays, Feb. 15 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as Monday, Feb. 12 from 5-8 p.m.

Weekly labs for kids set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a new class for children ages 5-8 years old. Children will have the chance to investigate science based activities and make a healthy snack during weekly labs. The instructor will be Demetria Woods from the OSU Extension. The following labs will be offered:

• Be My Valentine Scribble Bot — Monday, Feb. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. Students will explore how batteries work and make a robot that will decorate their valentines. Students will also read a heartwarming story and create a valentine treat. The cost is a $5 supply fee paid directly to instructor.

• Make it snow — Monday, Feb. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. Students will explore snowflakes and discover how to make a substance that looks and feels like snow. Students will also read a wintry story and have a snowy day snack. The cost is a $5 supply fee paid directly to instructor.

• Everything Rainbow — Monday, March 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. Students will learn how rainbows are formed and make different types of rainbows. Students will also read a color filled story and have a rainbow snack. The cost is a $5 supply fee paid directly to instructor.

The classes will be held at Broadway Elementary, 223 W. Broadway, Tipp City. Registration is required. Please visit tmcomservices.org or come in to the TMCS office to register.

Teen Tech Lab to meet

WEST MILTON — Teens 18 and under are invited to learn about coding and computer science in this fun interactive program. The group will be using the library’s sphero robot and iPad to play fun games. This program will be Saturday, Feb. 17, from 2-4 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Blood drive planned

TIPP CITY — Ginghamsburg Church is partnering with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 South County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor” knit beanie as a warm thank-you gift. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The cozy knit beanie is dark charcoal with “Blood Donor” in a blue-striped band and topped off with a speckled gray pom-pom. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC now through Feb. 24 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Dine to donate

TROY — Help support Brukner Nature Center’s wildlife by dining at Marion’s Piazza in Troy, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Marion’s Piazza will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife at BNC when you present a flier at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

Good on dine in or carry-out.

Grant deadline nears

MIAMI COUNTY — Not-for-profit organizations are reminded the next grant deadline for the Miami County Foundation is Feb. 28. Applicants must provide services directly to the citizens of Miami County. All must be certified federally tax-exempt by the Internal Revenue Service and preferably be a 501(c)(3) organization.

Historically, grants have been awarded to human and social service organizations, schools, healthcare providers, libraries, youth and senior groups as well as the arts.

An application form is available online at www.miamicountyfoundation.org or by contacting the office at 773-9012. Guidelines restrict organizations to one grant annually. If you received a grant in the fall, you are not eligible to reapply until the next grant deadline. Schools are exempt from this restriction. Successful applicants will receive notification of the spring distribution date.

The board also is seeking a new executive director. Applicants shall submit their electronic letter of interest and resume to mcf@woh.rr.com by Feb. 11. Additional information about this position can be found on the Miami County Foundation website www.miamicountyfoundation.org.