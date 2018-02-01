Community briefs

Tax assistance offered

WEST MILTON — AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only beginning Feb. 8. AARP will be at the library Thursdays, Feb. 8, 15, and 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as Monday, Feb. 12 from 5-8 p.m.

Babysitting classes offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a babysitting class on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The class will be held at the TMCS building located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. The cost is $85 for residents and nonresidents. Participants must be aged 10 and up.

This class will teach the responsibilities of having a job, the rights of a baby sitter, CPR for child and infant, basic first aid, growth and development, and age appropriate toys and activities for children. They will also learn diaper changing, infant care, and how to feed a toddler. The instructor is Amy Klebonow Marks, BSN, RN, of Enriching Kidz. Please register by visiting the TMCS office or by going to tmcomservices.org. If you have any questions, please call (937) 667-8631.

Learn to speak Spanish

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a conversational Spanish course beginning Monday, Feb. 5, from 7-7:45 p.m. for six weeks. This class is for ages age 15 and up. The instructor is Kristin Akers. The cost for the class is $68 for residents and $70 for nonresidents and will be held at Broadway Elementary, 223 W. Broadway, Tipp City.

In this introductory course, students will learn basic vocabulary and grammar. Upon completion of the course, students should be able to communicate using basic words and phrases learned during the course.

Buddy reading at library continues

WEST MILTON — Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog, on Feb. 5.

There will be no Buddy Reading Feb. 19.

Physician nominations sought

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (OAFP) is accepting nominations for the 2018 Family Physician of the Year Award, which recognizes a family physician who has exhibited extraordinary, beyond-the-call-of-duty merit, articulating and encouraging members and students to pursue the ideals of family medicine, and convey these ideals to the public.

To be nominated, the family physician must:

• Have 10 years’ post-residency (or equivalent) experience

• Be a member of the OAFP

• Currently be in practice

Nominations can be made by any current OAFP member, a local constituent chapter, a family medicine residency program, departments of family medicine, or a community individual. To nominate your physician, complete the nomination form at www.alareg.com/_2018familyphysicianoftheyear or send a letter of recommendation to: OAFP Awards Workgroup, Ohio Academy of Family Physicians, 4075 N. High St.. Columbus, OH 43214-3296 — fax: (614) 267-9191; email: mpelt@ohioafp.org.

To check if a physician is a member of the OAFP, call (800) 742-7327 or email mail@ohioafp.org.

The 2018 Family Physician of the Year will be recognized on Saturday, Aug. 18, during OAFP’s Academy Awards Dinner, part of the annual Family Medicine Celebration held at The Grand Event Center in Columbus.