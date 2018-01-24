Community briefs

TMCS seeking items for auction

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is collecting new and gently used purses, jewelry, scarves, or any items women would carry in a purse for their 6th annual purse auction.

They are also collecting empty K-Cups for use at the event. Please drop the cups off at TMCS by Feb. 1. All items donated are tax deductible.

Items will be collected now through March 2, 2018. All proceeds will go toward the Lunch on Us Program. This program feeds school age children during the summer for no charge.

Learn about caring for houseplants

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Bringing Green to Winter: Houseplants Care and Selection” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. Feb. 2.

Houseplants are a great way to add a little green to your winter blahs. With so many options available, especially exotic species, it may be difficult to have the best care plan. Join Master Gardener Volunteer Linda Young as she discusses selection and care of houseplants and how these unique species can add a splash of color to your home this winter.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse in Troy at 201 W. Main St. Each participant will receive a houseplant and fee. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required by Jan. 31.

For more information, contact the Extension office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Beginning Beekeeping classes set at BNC

TROY — Vickie Bowman of the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association is offering “Beginning Beekeeper” class at Brukner Nature Center onSaturdays, Feb. 3 and 10. This hands-on workshop will cover equipment needs, where to get your bees, where to put your bees, feedingneeds, how to help your bees stay healthy, the birds and the bees, forage, how to manipulate your hives, recognizing and treatingdiseases, getting your bees through their first year and much more.

Participants will build their first frame, so please bring a pair of pliers, box cutter and tack hammer to the first class.

Participants also will receive a free one-year membership to the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association and a free one-year membership tothe Ohio State Beekeepers Association. Membership in MVBA gives you access to mentors, program speakers and hands on teaching hivesat the MVBA/Brukner apiary. The fee is $60 per person for both class sessions (you must be able to attend both classes.) There will be aone hour break for lunch and attendees may bring a sack lunch or grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant. Class registration deadline isWed. January 31 and payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check only). If mailing a check, please include “Bee School” in the memo area. If you have questions about the class call Vickie at (937) 947-1568.

Babysitting classes offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a babysitting class on Saturday, Feb. 3 and 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The class will be held at the TMCS building located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. The cost is $85 for residents and nonresidents. Participants must be aged 10 and up.

This class will teach the responsibilities of having a job, the rights of a baby sitter, CPR for child and infant, basic first aid, growth and development, and age appropriate toys and activities for children. They will also learn diaper changing, infant care, and how to feed a toddler. The instructor is Amy Klebonow Marks, BSN, RN, of Enriching Kidz. Please register by visiting the TMCS office or by going to tmcomservices.org. If you have any questions, please call (937) 667-8631.

Learn to speak Spanish

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a conversational Spanish course beginning Monday, Feb. 5, from 7-7:45 p.m. for six weeks. This class is for ages age 15 and up. The instructor is Kristin Akers. The cost for the class is $68 for residents and $70 for nonresidents and will be held at Broadway Elementary, 223 W. Broadway, Tipp City.

In this introductory course, students will learn basic vocabulary and grammar. Upon completion of the course, students should be able to communicate using basic words and phrases learned during the course.