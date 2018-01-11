Community briefs

UVMC to host MLK Jr. Day observation

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program Jan. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. CR 25A, Troy.

Guest speaker will be Shaun Hamilton, Director of Community Benefits for Premier Health, presenting a discussion of I Have A Dream: Relevance of the Dream 50 Years Later.

The program is free and open to the community. For further information, please call 440-7642.

Nature club offered

TROY — Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) Jan. 17 at Brukner Nature Center during Home School Nature Club.

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check).

Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

TMCS seeking items for auction

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is collecting new and gently used purses, jewelry, scarves, or any items women would carry in a purse for their 6th annual purse auction.

They are also collecting empty K-Cups for use at the event. Please drop the cups off at TMCS by Feb. 1. All items donated are tax deductible.

Items will be collected now through March 2, 2018. All proceeds will go toward the Lunch on Us Program. This program feeds school age children during the summer for no charge.

Learn about caring for houseplants

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Bringing Green to Winter: Houseplants Care and Selection” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. Feb. 2.

Houseplants are a great way to add a little green to your winter blahs. With so many options available, especially exotic species, it may be difficult to have the best care plan. Join Master Gardener Volunteer Linda Young as she discusses selection and care of houseplants and how these unique species can add a splash of color to your home this winter.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse in Troy at 201 W. Main St. Each participant will receive a houseplant and fee. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required by Jan. 31.

For more information, contact the Extension office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Y offers basketball shooting clinic

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 27 at the Robinson Branch on County Road 25-A between Troy and Tipp City.

Professional Shooting Coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Coach Townsley has over 25 years of experience performing clinics worldwide and teaching professional practice skills used by both NBA and WNBA players.

The clinic is free for members and youth registered in the winter youth basketball classes/leagues. There will be a $5 fee for all other youth. Clinic times are as follows:

Kindergarten through second grade — 9-10:20 a.m.

Third and fourth grade — 10:30-11:50 a.m.

Fifth grade and up — Noon to 1:20 p.m.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.