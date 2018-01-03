Community briefs

Grant seeking class set for area nonprofits

TIPP CITY — Area nonprofits looking for new sources of funding are invited to a free two hour class from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Tipp City Library.

Sponsored by Edison Community College, the Tipp City Library and Tipp City Foundation, the class delves into the Foundation DirectoryOnline, a database for grant seekers of more than 140,000 grant makers.

In addition to the grant seeking session, topics of grant writing dos and don’ts and the art of the thank you will be explored.

Hot brunch is included. Though free, advance registration is required. Go online to www.facebook.com/tippfoundation and click on events.Registration can also be found on Eventbrite. RSVP by Jan. 5, 2018.

UVMC to host MLK Jr. Day observation

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program Jan. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. CR 25A, Troy.

Guest speaker will be Shaun Hamilton, Director of Community Benefits for Premier Health, presenting a discussion of I Have A Dream: Relevance of the Dream 50 Years Later.

The program is free and open to the community. For further information, please call 440-7642.

Nature club offered

TROY — Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) Jan. 17 at Brukner Nature Center during Home School Nature Club.

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check).

Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

YMCA offers diabetes program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. at the YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning Jan. 23. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Donn Craig at 440-9622 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.

TMCS seeking items for auction

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is collecting new and gently used purses, jewelry, scarves, or any items women would carry in a purse for their 6th annual purse auction.

They are also collecting empty K-Cups for use at the event. Please drop the cups off at TMCS by Feb. 1. All items donated are tax deductible.

Items will be collected now through March 2, 2018. All proceeds will go toward the Lunch on Us Program. This program feeds school age children during the summer for no charge.