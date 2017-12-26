Community briefs

Veterans Museum to host Congressman Davidson

TROY — Meet Rep. Warren Davidson at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Over free donuts and coffee, Davidson will update veterans on what is happening in Congress and answer questions. Davidson sits on the House Financial Services Committee.

Historical Society Museum announces new hours

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum is now open year round. It is located on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut Streets. The hours are, weather permitting, Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. The museum welcomes individuals and groups. To make an appointment call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798. If the weather is questionable, call to be sure it will be open.

Grant seeking class set for area nonprofits

TIPP CITY — Area nonprofits looking for new sources of funding are invited to a free two hour class from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Tipp City Library.

Sponsored by Edison Community College, the Tipp City Library and Tipp City Foundation, the class delves into the Foundation DirectoryOnline, a database for grant seekers of more than 140,000 grant makers.

In addition to the grant seeking session, topics of grant writing dos and don’ts and the art of the thank you will be explored.

Hot brunch is included. Though free, advance registration is required. Go online to www.facebook.com/tippfoundation and click on events.Registration can also be found on Eventbrite. RSVP by Jan. 5, 2018.

Nature club offered

TROY — Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) Jan. 17 at Brukner Nature Center during Home School Nature Club.

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check).

Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

YMCA offers diabetes program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. at the YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning Jan. 23. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Donn Craig at 440-9622 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.

Beekeeping class set

TROY — Vickie Bowman of the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association is offering a Beginning Beekeeper class at Brukner Nature Center on Feb. 3 and 10.

This hands-on workshop will cover equipment needs, where to get your bees, where to put your bees, feeding needs, how to help your bees stay healthy, the birds and the bees, forage, how to manipulate your hives, recognizing and treating diseases, getting your bees through their first year and much more. Participants will build their first frame, so please bring a pair of pliers, box cutter and tack hammer to the first class.

Participants also will also receive a free one-year membership to the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association and a free one- year membership to the Ohio State Beekeepers Association. Membership in MVBA gives you access to mentors, program speakers and hands on teaching hives at the MVBA/Brukner apiary. The fee is $60 per person for both class sessions (you must be able to attend both classes.) There will be a one hour break for lunch and attendees may bring a sack lunch or grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant. Class registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 31 and payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check only). If mailing a check, please include “Bee School” in the memo area. If you have questions about the class, call Vickie at (937) 947-1568.

TMCS seeking items for auction

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is collecting new and gently used purses, jewelry, scarves, or any items women would carry in a purse for their 6th annual purse auction.

They are also collecting empty K-Cups for use at the event. Please drop the cups off at TMCS by Feb. 1. All items donated are tax deductible.

Items will be collected now through March 2, 2018. All proceeds will go toward the Lunch on Us Program. This program feeds school age children during the summer for no charge.

Farm recordkeeping workshop offered

MIAMI COUNTY — Looking to get more out of your recordkeeping? Miami County OSU Extension-Miami County will host Bruce Clevenger,extension educator in Defiance County, for a workshop on using software to keep farm books. The two-part program will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the Extension meeting room of the Troy Courthouse, 201 W. Main St.

Participants will learn to set up accounts using an “example farm”; categorize income and expenses; run tax reports; and prepare farm production reports.

The deadline for early bird registration at $75 per farm business (two people maximum) is Feb. 9. After Feb. 9, the cost is $100 per farm business (two people max). This workshop is limited to 10 farms.

Find more information visit https://miami.osu.edu/miamiquicken or contact Amanda Bennett at (937) 440-3945 or bennett.709@osu.edu.