Community briefs

Vets museum to host Davidson

TROY — Meet your congressman, Rep. Warren Davidson, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Over free donuts and coffee, Davidson will update veterans on what is happening in Congress and answer questions. Davidson sits on theHouse Financial Services Committee.

Museum announces new hours

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum is now open year round. It is located on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut Streets. The hours are, weather permitting, Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. The museum welcomes individuals and groups. To make an appointment call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798. If the weather is questionable, call to be sure it will be open.

Grant seeking class planned

TIPP CITY — Area nonprofits looking for new sources of funding are invited to a free two hour class from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, atthe Tipp City Library.

Sponsored by Edison Community College, the Tipp City Library and Tipp City Foundation, the class delves into the Foundation DirectoryOnline, a database for grant seekers of more than 140,000 grant makers.

In addition to the grant seeking session, topics of grant writing dos and don’ts and the art of the thank you will be explored.

Hot brunch is included. Though free, advance registration is required. Go online to www.facebook.com/tippfoundation and click on events.Registration can also be found on Eventbrite. RSVP by Jan. 5, 2018.

Farm recordkeeping workshop offered

MIAMI COUNTY — Looking to get more out of your recordkeeping? Miami County OSU Extension-Miami County will host Bruce Clevenger,extension educator in Defiance County, for a workshop on using software to keep farm books. The two-part program will take place from6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the Extension meeting room of the Troy Courthouse, 201 W. Main St.

Participants will learn to set up accounts using an “example farm”; categorize income and expenses; run tax reports; and prepare farmproduction reports.

The deadline for early bird registration at $75 per farm business (two people maximum) is Feb. 9. After Feb. 9, the cost is $100 per farmbusiness (two people max). This workshop is limited to 10 farms.

Find more information visit https://miami.osu.edu/miamiquicken or contact Amanda Bennett at (937) 440-3945 or bennett.709@osu.edu.

YMCA offers diabetes program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. at the YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning Jan. 23. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Donn Craig at 440-9622 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.