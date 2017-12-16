Community briefs

Solstice event upcoming

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 for the annual “Winter Solstice Event” at Brukner Nature Center. The theme of this season’s event is “Wildlife & Wild Places” featuring BNC’s Photo Contest Exhibit and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff.

Come meet photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee.

At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle for a lecture presented by Erin Hazelton, wind energy/wildlife administrator with the ODNR Division of Wildlife, sharing an overview of the Division of Wildlife’s latest projects followed by a virtual trip underground to discover Ohio’s cave wildlife.

Admission is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. This exhibit will feature the work of both adult and youth participants.

The exhibit will also be open to the public during business hours through March 18.

Community gathering set

WEST MILTON — A community Christmas gathering, sponsored by Hale-Sarver staff, will be from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Old Record Office building in downtown West Milton.

The event will include strolling carolers, fire rings for hand-warming and visiting, last minute shopping with downtown businesses staying open late and free hot drinks, refreshments and pictures with Santa Claus.

Y to offer day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Winter Holiday Day Camp Program for first through sixth graders (kindergarteners with older siblings attending may also participate).

Camp will run December 21-22, and 27-29 and Jan. 2 at the Piqua and Robinson branches (only Robinson Branch Dec. 21-22). Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, or watching a movie at Danbarry, along with swimming and gym games.

Register at either branch or over the phone at Piqua at 773-9622 and Robinson at 440-9622). Cost is $20 per day for members and $26 per day for non-members. For more information, contact the front desk at 440-9622.

TMCS announces holiday hours

TIPP CITY —Tipp Monroe Community Services’ office will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2. For emergency assistance, please only call (937) 667-4828.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible providing recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

Vectren offers gift program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren) is again offering its Gift of Energy program this holiday season, which allows individuals to make a payment toward the Vectren energy bill of a friend, family member or neighbor.

The monetary pledge will be displayed on the recipient’s next bill as a payment. Both the donor and recipient will receive an official Gift of Energy certificate in the mail, listing the donor’s name, recipient’s name and the amount of the pledge. If elected, the donor can remain anonymous.

To give the Gift of Energy, visit www.vectren.com/giftofenergy or contact Vectren at (800) 227-1376. Individuals do not have to be Vectren customers to give the Gift of Energy. Donors should know the full name and specific address of their chosen recipient before contacting Vectren.

Gifts can be made by check at no charge or by credit card with a processing fee. There is no minimum or maximum amount associated with the monetary pledge. Vectren’s Gift of Energy program runs year-round.

Adkins to graduate from Ashland

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland University will hold commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Gregory Adkins of Tipp City will receive a Bachelor of Science degree during Ashland University’s commencement ceremonies on Dec. 16. Adkins is majoring in Criminal Justice.