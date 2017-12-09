Community briefs

Tipp City UMC to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Donors can “Be a Deer” by supporting the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, Dec. 11, from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St. The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Good Shepherd to present annual concert

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will present their annual concert, “The Sounds of Christmas,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Directed by Marsha Fischbach and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and Shepherd’s Bells will present many songs of the season. This year’s concert will again feature the quartet “Salem.” The quartet, composed of four members from the Union/Brookville area is a gospel group consisting of members of a variety of ages, backgrounds, and professions.

This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton, Ohio. Phone 698-6036 for more information.

Christmas musical planned

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Baptist Temple Choir will present “Shepherds and Kings,” a family-friendly Christmas musical at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. The show will be held in the auditorium of the Vandalia Baptist Temple, 724 Helke Road, Vandalia. All are welcome.

For more information, visit www.vandaliabaptist.org or call (937) 898-5761.

Y to offer day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Winter Holiday Day Camp Program for first through sixth graders (kindergarteners with older siblings attending may also participate).

Camp will run December 21-22, and 27-29 and Jan. 2 at the Piqua and Robinson branches (only Robinson Branch Dec. 21-22). Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, or watching a movie at Danbarry, along with swimming and gym games.

Register at either branch or over the phone at Piqua at 773-9622 and Robinson at 440-9622). Cost is $20 per day for members and $26 per day for non-members. For more information, contact the front desk at 440-9622.

TMCS announces holiday hours

TIPP CITY —Tipp Monroe Community Services’ office will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2. For emergency assistance, please only call (937) 667-4828.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible providing recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

Vectren offers gift program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren) is again offering its Gift of Energy program this holiday season, which allows individuals to make a payment toward the Vectren energy bill of a friend, family member or neighbor.

The monetary pledge will be displayed on the recipient’s next bill as a payment. Both the donor and recipient will receive an official Gift of Energy certificate in the mail, listing the donor’s name, recipient’s name and the amount of the pledge. If elected, the donor can remain anonymous.

To give the Gift of Energy, visit www.vectren.com/giftofenergy or contact Vectren at (800) 227-1376. Individuals do not have to be Vectren customers to give the Gift of Energy. Donors should know the full name and specific address of their chosen recipient before contacting Vectren.

Gifts can be made by check at no charge or by credit card with a processing fee. There is no minimum or maximum amount associated with the monetary pledge. Vectren’s Gift of Energy program runs year-round.