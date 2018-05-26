MVCTC robotics teams compete

ENGLEWOOD— The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Junior Robotics and Automation program created battle robots in class to compete in the XtremeBots Combat Robotics Tournament at the ThunderDome on April 20-21, in Dayton.

There were 50 teams present at the competition and two MVCTC teams brought home trophies.

That Better Team won First Place and the People’s Choice Award with their bot named Jim. The team included: Caden Vance (Valley View), Jordan Green (Valley View), Cade Carter (Eaton) and Kane Greiner (Tipp City).

Team NOASOA — made up of Jake Meeker (Miamisburg), Tyler Dishman (Ansonia), Carsten Benge (Tipp City), Nicholas Gibbons (West Carrollton) and Jacob Szilagyi (Milton-Union) — also competed with their bot named Warhead.

The Transformers and their bot, Ironhide, also competed at the event. The team was made up of Amber Cook (Milton-Union), Soullen Grier (Huber Heights), Ceirek Daniels (Mississinawa Valley), Baily Garber (Tri-County North) and Owen Lewis (Milton-Union).