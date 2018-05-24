College briefs

Buerger studies abroad

NASHVILLE — As the Spring semester ended and final exams came to a close, students across campus began packing up for the summer. For 700 Belmont students, preparations to pack looked a bit different as they prepared to participate in one of 43 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad experiences across the world.

Claire Buerger of Troy is among those students participating in Maymester.

Students named to Trine president’s list

ANGOLA, Ind. — Students from Trine University’s main campus were named to the president’s list for the spring semester. To earn president’s list honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Area students named to the president’s list include: Jacob Caldwell of Conover, a mechanical engineering major, and Dylan Runge of Piqua, a mechanical engineering major.

Miami students study internationally

OXFORD, Ohio — The following area Miami University students spent the winter 2018 semester abroad as part of a study abroad group.

• Maura Durcan of Tipp City, spent the winter 2018 semester in Argentina. Durcan is majoring in speech pathology and audiology.

• Faith Walker of Troy spent the winter 2018 semester in Bahamas. Walker is majoring in anthropology.

• Caitlyn Bell of Piqua spent the winter 2018 semester in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica and various other countries. Bell is majoring in finance.

• Nicholas Earhart of Piqua spent the winter 2018 semester in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica and various other countries. Earhart is majoring in finance.

Jacobs featured at spring recital

FINDLAY, Ohio — Dylan Jacobs, of Piqua recently performed in a spring piano recital at the University of Findlay.

Jacobs performed “Echoes of Scotland” by E.L. Lancaster.

Hoover recognized for ministry

HARRISONBURG, Va. — More than 130 students were honored during Eastern Mennonite University’s spring recognition chapel.

Emma Hoover of New Carlisle was recognized as a ministry assistant for Campus Ministries.

Rush earns degree at Mount Union

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The University of Mount Union celebrates the graduates of the Class of 2018. More than 520 graduate and undergraduate students participated in the University of Mount Union’s 172nd Commencement Ceremony.

Richard Rush of Troy, Ohio graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Management

Local students receive degrees

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at Millett Hall.

Savannah Light of Covington and Kyle Swann of Troy received degrees.

Peura named to dean’s list

CLARION, Pa. — Jack Karl Peura of Tipp City was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. To earn placement on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.