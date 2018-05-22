Township hears reports, OKs expenses

MONROE TWP. — Monroe Township Trustees passed a resolution May 21 in support of a Miami County Emergency Management 2015 five-year updated plan.

In other business at their Monday evening meeting, the board also agreed to pay bills totaling $35,457.56.

The trustees also welcomed local residents to attend this year’s Memorial Day observances at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City following the Memorial Day parade on May 28 that begins at 10 a.m. Due to the Monday holiday of Memorial Day, all township offices and facilities will be closed on May 28.

The board heard reports about progress with the Tipp City Seniors, Inc. by John Berk, and successful testing of the township’s fire trucks performance during a recent assessment as reported by Tipp City Fire Chief Steve Kessler. Trustees also made note of appreciation for Bill Rodenberg following recent receipt of resignation as a volunteer board member of the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District for 6 and a half years, and recognized Rodenberg for an outstanding job.

Residents are reminded the weekly Miami County Hazardous Waste Drop-Off is each Wednesday through September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami County Transfer Station in Troy. For more information, call (937) 330-5653 or visit www.miamicountyohio.gov/solidwaste .

The next township trustees meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, June 4 in the township meeting room, 4 E. Main St., Tipp City.