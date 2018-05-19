Provided photo

Stella Knostman shows off her Snoopy doll during story time on May 9, while Milton-Union Public Library’s children’s librarian Wendy Heisey helps her explain what she brought. In addition to show and tell, the children had fun with sidewalk chalk, crafts, stories and music. Story time is held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and no registration is necessary.