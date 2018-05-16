Township OKs cemetery prep

MONROE TWP. — Monroe Township Trustees and staff discussed at their May 7 board meeting the preparation needed at Maple Hill Cemetery leading up to the Memorial Day weekend.

The board agreed to once again set up the traditional Maple Hill Cemetery information tent so township staff can answer questions and provide directions to grave sites for cemetery visitors. Hours of operation for the information tent will be May 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and May 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In other business, the board approved bill payments totaling $95,795.65, and accepted the financial status report of April 2018 and the bank reconciliation report of March 31, 2018 as presented by the fiscal officer.

It was noted the next Monroe Township Water and Sewer District meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, May 14, in the township’s meeting room at 6 E. Main St., Tipp City. Residents are also reminded the weekly household hazardous waste drop-off is each Wednesday through September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami County Transfer Station in Troy. For information on this event, call (937) 440-5653 or visit www.miamicountyohio.gov/solidwaste.

Next meeting held by the township trustees will be 7 p.m. Monday, May 21, in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.