Tipp City assistant superintendent returns from leave

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Schools assistant superintendent placed on paid leave earlier this month has returned to work.

Assistant Superintendent Galen Gingerich was placed on a paid leave of absence April 11 during an “internal investigation” and returned to work Monday, May 14.

“The district has completed its investigation and addressed the situation appropriately. With this in mind, Gingerich assumes his assistant superintendent duties immediately upon his return,” Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Kumpf declined to comment on the details of Gingerich’s suspension.

“There are no pending complaints or allegations that Mr. Gingerich has behaved inappropriately or unprofessionally towards any students or staff members,” Kumpf said.

Gingerich was hired as the assistant superintendent in 2015 following Kumpf’s hiring as superintendent. He was previously employed as the principal of Broadway Elementary School for many years.

Gingerich’s responsibilities were internally assigned during his leave.