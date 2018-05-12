TMCS seeks donations for lunch program

TIPP CITY — Just a month away from serving its first meal, the Tipp Monroe Community Services Lunch On Us program is in need of donations.

Lunch On Us begins on June 11 and runs until Aug. 17. This program serves free lunches to children during the summer months at the United Methodist Church in Tipp City, and at several neighborhood locations, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

Last year, TMCS was able to serve 6,674 meals with donations from local businesses, organizations and community members. The following items are needed again this year to help continue this program:

• Elbow macaroni

• Fettuccini noodles

• Flour tortilla shells

• Cereal, any brand

• Cheese Its

• Pretzels

• Goldfish crackers

• Oyster Crackers

• Teddy Grahams

• Granola bars

• Pudding cups

• Single-serve applesauce, peaches or mixed fruit cups

• 7 oz. plastic cups

• Napkins

• Juice pouches or boxes

• Potato chips

• Nacho chips

For more information, contact Tipp Monroe Community Serves at (937) 667-8631.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. Visit www.tmcomservices.org to learn more.