Council discusses levy renewal

WEST MILTON — At their meeting last week, the West Milton council discussed an upcoming renewal levy.

Council heard the first reading of an ordinance taking an early step toward putting a renewal for the village’s street levy on the ballot in November. The ordinance would direct the county auditor to certify the village’s tax valuation for the renewal of the levy.

The current levy was passed by the voters in November of 2013 and runs for a five year period. It replaced a street levy that was passed in 1993 and which passed every five years for 20 years, Municipal Manager Matt Kline said.

“When it got to be 2013, we were facing some major budget deficits,” he said, explaining that the 3-mill levy first passed in 1993 was not generating enough money to keep up with the village needs.

The levy helps the village maintain its streets and storm sewers, Kline said.

The village’s charter requires an ordinance requesting certification of tax values from the auditor. Later this year, council will need to pass a resolution to place the renewal levy on the ballot.

In other business, the village hired an animal trapper earlier this month due to complaints from several people in the downtown area. According to Kline, several raccoons have been spotted in the area and a few of them were aggressive. As of last week, five had been caught.

The village also laid 8 tons of asphalt, completing work on both Yount and Forest Avenue.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

