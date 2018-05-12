City celebrates Day of Prayer

TIPP CITY — On May 3, local religious leaders and members of the community gathered on National Day of Prayer.

The event, held at Zion Lutheran Church for the first time, focused on the theme of “Pray for America — UNITY.”

Mayor Joe Gibson read a proclamation issued by council, recognizing the tradition started by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

“The theme for the 2018 National Day of Prayer is ‘Pray for America,’ based on Ephesians 4:3, ‘Making every effort to keep the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace,’” he read.

Speakers included Pastor Rachel Billups of Ginghamsburg Church, Rev. Jeff Glau of Zion Lutheran, Rev. Dan Glover of the Tipp City United Methodist Church, Rev. Kevin Guigou of Christian Family Fellowship Ministry, Pastor Josh Haas of Upper Room Worship Center, Rev. Rachel Kuhn of Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, Dr. Musa Mambula of Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, Rev. Reggie Osborne of First Baptist Church, Rev. Jeff Seekins of Community Bible Church and Father Marc Sherlock of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Each of the pastors offered prayers on a different topic, including national events and racial tensions, education and schools, the military, widows and orphans, missionaries around the world, families and marriages, the government, and spiritual awakening.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

