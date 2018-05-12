College briefs

Area students graduate from Bluffton

BLUFFTON — During Bluffton University’s 118th annual commencement ceremony on May 6, several local students received degrees. They include:

• Brooke Ryman of Troy earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a psychology minor.

• Carrie Stevens of Piqua earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

• Amber Edwards of Covington earned a bachelor’s degree in English. Edwards was the recipient of the Distinguished Scholar in English education award, the John D. Unruh Award and is a member of the 2017-18 Pi Delta Society.

• Jordan Wolfe of Covington earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and marketing.

• Katelyn Gardella of Troy earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. Gardella was the recipient of the Distinguished Scholar in Social Work award and is a 2017-18 Pi Delta Society member.

• Mary Jennings of West Milton earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

• Susan Ashcraft of Piqua earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Ashcraft is a 2017-18 Pi Delta Society member.

Cedarville confers degrees

CEDARVILLE — On May 5, Cedarville University held its 122nd annual commencement. The following local students were awarded degrees:

• Patrick Bain of Tipp City, management

• Mykaila Ingle of Piqua, nursing

• Shannon Jacobs of Tipp City, Master of Science in nursing

• Naomi Leak of New Carlisle, professional writing and info design

• Rebecca Lybarger of Troy, nursing

• Shawn Mosser of New Carlisle, Doctor of Pharmacy

• Kirsten Patton of Union, early child education

• Alexander Runyan of Troy, broadcasting and digital media

• Jules Schieferstein of New Carlisle, worship

• Allison Staley of Tipp City, middle child education

• Gillian West of New Carlisle, accounting

Holscher earns law degree

DAYTON — Zach Holscher, 2011 graduate of Minster High School and son of Crystal Lawrence of Troy, graduated from the University of Dayton Law School on May 5.

Holscher, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Ball State University, will be working at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office upon passing the bar in the summer.

Brown earns degree from Miami

OXFORD — Ian Brown of Conover was among students awarded degrees during fall commencement at Miami University on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at Millett Hall.

Students present research, earn awards

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Held on campus, undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the University and community.

Local students include:

• Chris Capparelli of Troy received the College of Business ACBSP Graduate Student Leadership award.

• Cameron Johnson of Tipp City was named as a Dana Scholar Fall 2017 and was named to the IMA Accounting Honor Society. Also, Johnson presented “Mandatory Audit Firm Rotation (MAFR) Reconsidered.”

• Treyton Lavy of Pleasant Hill presented “Evidence for Scene Gist Priming: Seeing a ‘Cooking’ Scene Facilitates Categorization of Future ‘Cooking’ Actions.”

• Sarah Pyers of Troy presented “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: OT/OTA Collaboration.”

• Dalton Shevlin of Tipp City was named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310-freshman honor.

• Kimberly Studebaker of New Carlisle presented “Quantification and Analysis of Non- Statin Medication Therapy Based on the 2013 ACC/AHA Guidelines on the Treatment of Blood Cholesterol.”

• Michael Taylor of Tipp City presented “The Correct Way to Wear a Backpack May Be as Simple as Tightening Up Two Straps.”

• Emily Teague of West Milton received the Religious Studies award.

• Cameron Wardley of New Carlisle was named to the IMA Accounting Honor Society and presented “Mandatory Audit Firm Rotation (MAFR) Reconsidered.”

Belmont announces spring dean’s list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., for the spring 2018 semester: Claire Buerger of Troy and Hunter Jergens of Tipp City.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.