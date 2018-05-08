Powell wins Republican nomination for Ohio 80th

MIAMI COUNTY — In the race for the Republican nomination for the Ohio 80th House District, Darke County business woman Jena Powell has won.

At press time, Powell had received 47 percent of the Miami County vote and 69 percent of the Darke County vote.

Powell said she is “honored and humbled” by the support from the voters and looks forward to their continued support in the fall.

“I’m truly humbled that they’re giving me this support. It will never be taken for granted and I’ll serve them as hard and as tirelessly as I can if I win in the fall,” she said.

The candidates included Miami County Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien, attorney George Lovett and merchandising manager J.D. Winteregg. At press time, O’Brien had received 23 percent of the vote, Winteregg 18.7 percent, and Lovett 10.7 percent.

Powell ran on a conservative platform stressing the importance of easing the “regulatory and tax burden that is strangling opportunity and placing an enormous economic burden on the businesses and citizens of Darke and Miami counties.”

“I look forward to continuing to fight in the fall,” she said. “I want to protect life from conception to natural death. I want to protect our Second Amendment rights. I want to fight to reduce regulations and lower taxes.”

She will run against Democratic write-in candidate Scott Zimmerman of Troy in November.

The 80th District includes all of Miami County and part of Darke County. It is currently represented by Rep. Stephen Huffman.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

