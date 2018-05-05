Bethel student wins first place with MVCTC team

ENGLEWOOD— The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Outdoor Power Team competed at Fairlawn High School against 15 teams and won first place.

The team competed in the state contest on April 24 at The Ohio State University/ATI campus in Wooster, Ohio.

The team of Myles Landes (Bethel), Skyler Hillis (Miamisburg), and Jacob Phelps (Valley View) were required to demonstrate skills that included calculating torque, measuring cylinder bore, using dial calipers for measuring, identifying fasteners and engine components, and troubleshooting a zero turn mower.

Students compete as individuals, except at the troubleshooting station, and then add up the team score for the winners. Myles Landes placed first as an individual.

