Tipp City assistant superintendent placed on leave

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Schools assistant superintendent has been placed on paid leave.

School board president Sam Spano confirmed that Assistant Superintendent Galen Gingerich is on a leave of absence, but said he could not discuss the reasons.

Spano said Gingerich was placed on leave about three weeks ago.

According to Spano, the action was something “the board was made aware of,” but was not an action that required board approval. He added that as assistant superintendent, Gingerich reports directly to the superintendent.

Calls to the superintendent were not returned by press time.

Gingerich was hired as the assistant superintendent in 2015 following Superintendent Gretta Kumpf’s hiring as superintendent. He was previously employed as the principal of Broadway Elementary School for many years.