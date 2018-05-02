Schools, community celebrate Arbor Day

TIPP CITY — Tipp City students, teachers and members of the community celebrated Arbor Day with the dedication of a new tree grove at Kyle Park.

The Tipp City Foundation tree grove honors donors who have helped to establish endowment funds through the foundation, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

“Celebrating Arbor Day is really special to us,” Heather Bailey of the Tipp City Foundation said.

Since 1943, the foundation’s assets have grown to more than $4 million and the group has given away $2 million to various community groups and projects.

“Folks, $2 million for a community this size is astounding,” she added. “Today’s tree grove dedication honors the families and individuals who have stepped forward to make the commitment to keep our community strong.”

She highlighted the presence of 100-year-old Bethel Township native Mary Radle, who established an endowment fund for science education at Bethel Local Schools with her husband Woodrow. A tree was dedicated in her honor.

Eight classes of first grade students read poems and sang songs about trees. Later they helped attach name plates dedicating the recently planted trees to the Tipp Foundation donors.

Mayor Joe Gibson read a proclamation issue by city council recognizing the holiday. He also urged attendees to carry the spirit of Arbor Day with them throughout the year.

“Who knows? The city manager and I were talking and maybe this will be turned into Kyle Forest instead of Kyle Park before too long,” he joked.

Tipp City’s Municipal Services Superintendent Tony Hunt thanked the foundation for their efforts in establishing the grove.

“We recently received our 34th year as a Tree City USA. We just got that designation two weeks ago,” Hunt added.

Planting began last fall and will continue through the year. By the end of 2018, the foundation plans to have planted 40 trees in the grove near the baseball fields in Kyle Park.

