Township OKs paving contract

MONROE TWP. — The Monroe Township Trustees agreed at their April 16 meeting to enter into a 2018 asphalt paving contract with the Miami County Engineer’s Office totaling an estimated $181,938.

This contract would cover resurfacing Country Estates East subdivision streets of Burnside Drive, Curtwood Drive, Dean Court, Kitrina Avenue, and Todd Court.

Other resolutions passed by the board included agreement to participate in funding the 2018 Tipp City Fireworks 4th of July Program, and paying township bills equaling $17,402.54.

It was noted Robert Voisard has been appointed to a volunteer seat on the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District Board. Voisard will fill the unexpired term of David Dexter from April 2 to Dec. 31, 2018.

Township residents are reminded this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off is held each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. thru September 2018 at the Miami County Transfer Station in Troy. For information on this event or about daily acceptance of latex paint disposal or sorted glass containers, aluminum cans, steel cans, plastics and electronics recycling, call (937) 440-5653 or visit www.miamicountyohio.gov/solidwaste.

Dates have been announced for a Miami County Sheriff’s Office Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Office in Troy, and a Free Paper Shredding Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at 603 Harrison St., Troy, just south of the Miami County Fairgrounds (limit 4 file boxes). In other local announcements, the Tipp City Community-wide Garage Sale day will be Saturday, May 5, and no 2018 Farmer’s Market will take place in Tipp City.

The next public meeting by the township trustees will be 7 p.m. Monday, May 7, in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.