Bethel home a total loss

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — The cause of a Friday night fire that destroyed a home at 4100 Ross Road in Bethel Township, Miami County, is a total loss.

The call came in at 10:11 p.m. Friday on a fire at the home.

Bethel Fire Department Assistant Chief Jay Zimmerman said Sunday that where the fire originated, along with the cause of the fire is still under investigation and has been turned over to a Miami County fire investigation team.

No residents of the home were injured during the blaze, firefighter Nicholas Halter said.

Halter said the family is displaced from the home following the blaze and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Halter said the Bethel Township-Miami County Fire Department received mutual aid from Bethel Township-Clark County, New Carlisle, Casstown and Christiansburg fire departments, as well as the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Blaze remains under investigation