Girls on Run offers youth program

DAYTON — Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident.

The program brings together groups of 8-15 girls per team for a 10-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.

“I have seen firsthand the meaningful impact of the program as we encourage girls to boldly pursue their dreams,” said Kayleigh Pratt, council director, Girls on the Run of Dayton. “The first 5K I ever ran was with my running buddy, a beautiful 9-year-old girl who carried so much strength and courage as she sprinted the 3.1 miles. It was as if she was running towards something bigger than the finish line.

“At Girls on the Run, we believe the 5K finish line is just the beginning. In Dayton, we are committed to making our life-changing programs accessible to as many young girls as possible across Clark, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties,” Pratt said.

Since 2010, Girls on the Run of Dayton has impacted the lives of nearly 4,500 girls in the Miami Valley. Girls on the Run of Dayton partners with elementary and middle schools to offer its programs. The fall 2018 season will begin the week of Sept. 10 and end with a celebratory 5K event on Nov. 17.

For information about becoming a Girls on the Run site and to register your site, visit the Girls on the Run of Dayton website at https://www.gotrdayton.org/Start-Site. Site registration is open through May 8. Each Girls on the Run team will meet two times a week for 90 minutes at their school, typically immediately after school is dismissed. Participants are led by trained volunteer coaches in researchbased lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5K event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. More information about Girls on the Run programs and participant registration can be found on the Girls on the Run of Dayton website at www.gotrdayton.org. Participant registration will remain open until a team is full or Aug. 31.

About Girls on the Run of Dayton Girls on the Run of Dayton is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which has a network of more than 200 councils across 50 states and the District of Columbia. GOTR Dayton was established in 2010 to serve Clark, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties, and has served nearly 4,500 girls.

Girls on the Run has served more than 1.2 million girls since its inception in 1996.