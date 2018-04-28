Area high school students receive integrity award

DAYTON — Better Business Bureau’s Center for Business and Consumer Ethics, Inc. (CBCE) has announced the winners of The Dayton Power and Light Company Students of Integrity. This is the 16th year BBB has recognized Miami Valley high school seniors who exemplify strong ethics and integrity.

Area high school students honored included Abigail Hissong, Milton-Union High School, and Jessica Miller, Tippecanoe High School.

Abigail is a student athlete (four-year member of the tennis team, softball team and basketball team), a student leader (four-year student government secretary for the class of 2018), queen of the 2017 Miami County Fair, a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), has competed in the science fair at county, district and state level and is also a member of the NHS. She’s done all that while maintaining a 4.0 or better through her entire high school career. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

After graduation, Abigail plans to attend Wilmington College and major in agronomy, with a minor in agricultural communication, so as to liaise between farmers and agricultural businesses toward the betterment of both groups.

Jessica says her early academic difficulties, presented by a learning disability, taught her a lesson about the importance of unity and inclusion. Despite her struggles as a young student, Jessica is now an above 4.0-student with plans to attend Kent State University. Jessica is the editor of the Inferno, Tipp High School’s literary magazine, and has been an active school leader in many different ways, such as a freshman orientation leader and president of the Art Club. She has served her community by her participation in the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project, which helps provide legal services to disadvantaged citizens.

Jessica plans to focus on communication and political science in school, travel globally afterwards and eventually work in the nonprofit or service sector.

The award includes a $1,000 college scholarship. The DP&L Students of Integrity will be honored Tuesday, May 8, at BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards hosted at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.

A panel of independent judges selected five students from 53 applications, spanning 35 high schools. All high schools in BBB’s service area received invitations to nominate two outstanding students from their senior classes.

“DP&L’s Students of Integrity awards proudly recognize these five Miami Valley students who personify ethics through their leadership, community service and academic perseverance,” said Craig Jackson, president and CEO of DP&L. “We are impressed by their achievements and hopeful they will continue making a lasting difference in our community.”