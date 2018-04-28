Tipp schools introduce safety tip line

TIPP CITY — Students, parents and residents now have another option to help keep school safe.

Tipp City schools have launched the SafeSchools Alert tip line, an online reporting services where anyone can submit safety concerns to school administration.

“We’ve received 29 tips as of an hour ago,” Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said last Tuesday evening.

The online portal to the reporting system can be found on the front page of the district’s website, www.tippcityschools.com. Tips may also be submitted via email to 1608@alert.us, by phone at 1-855-4ALERT1, extension 1608, or by texting #1608 and your message to ALERT1 (253781).

Tips may be submitted anonymously or with contact information so that the administration can follow up.

Tips can include reports of bullying, concerns about threats to school safety, general insights on things the schools could improve or messages about good things or jobs well done.

“Some are actually compliments. Compliments to our teachers or about our district,” Kumpf said of the messages received so far. “That’s refreshing when we get one of those.”

Kumpf also added that the district has received messages of concern about a peer’s well-being.

“Those are great things, because often students will say something to a friend and not necessarily to a parent or to an adult,” she said. “Already I see positive pieces connected to our SafeSchools tip line.”

Kumpf added that the district is considering more ways to keep students and staff safe, including fingerprinting volunteers, additional security cameras and brighter lighting around buildings.

The district is also considering distributing student identification badges to students in the lower grades.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

