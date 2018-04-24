Macular eye disease seminar set

TIPP CITY — In celebration of May as Healthy Vision Month, Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, will host Dr. William Schemmel for his presentation titled “Macular Eye Disease.”

This free educational seminar will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 30 at Koester Pavilion.

Dr. Schemmel is with Eye Care & Surgery Associates. He is a Board Certified Optometrist licensed by the Ohio State Optometric Board. Dr. Schemmel received his degree from The Ohio State University in 1992. He served as a U.S. Army paratrooper and optometrist in the 82nd Airborne division as well as an optometric consultant, attached to the 3rd Special Forces Group in Ft. Bragg, N.C., from 1995-1997. Prior to that, he was a staff optometrist at Womack Army Hospital and the assistant chief of Optometry Services in addition to the quality assurance coordinator at Ft. Bragg. He has held teaching appointments in the Southern College of Optometry as well as the University of Houston’s College of Optometry.

Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Seating is limited, so reservations are needed by calling Cindy Bowman at 440-7663.

Eye Care & Surgery Associates has offices in Troy, Sidney, Celina, and Bellefontaine. For more information about Dr. Schemmel’s services, call (937) 492-8040.