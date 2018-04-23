Tipp eliminates valedictorian, salutatorian honors

TIPP CITY — Beginning next school year, Tipp City schools will no longer designate a valedictorian and salutatorian at the end of the year.

The district will instead award collegiate-style Latin honors for students depending on grade point average.

The board voted to approve the change at Monday night’s meeting.

The district will remove class rank from transcripts starting next school year and will continue to recognize the top scholars (the top 10 percent of the class).

“I am excited about this,” board member Corrine Doll said, adding that she has heard that universities are focusing less on class rank and more on the classes students are taking in high school.

Students earning a 3.9-4.0 GPA will be recognized as graduating summa cum laude, 3.75-3.89 magna cum laude, and 3.5-3.74 cum laude.

According to the district, weighted classes like Advanced Placement or College Credit Plus have made it increasingly difficult to select valedictorians and salutatorians.

The district will be considering a new method to select students to speak at graduation.

The board also voted to increase school lunch fees by 10 cents. This change is required by the USDA to bring lunch prices closed to the value of a free or reduced lunch.

