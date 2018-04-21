Ginghamsburg to simulcast leadership conference

TIPP CITY — Leadercast is the world’s largest one-day leadership conference, broadcast LIVE from Atlanta and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world on May 4.

This year marks the 18th year of the annual leadership conference and the first year that Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, will be hosting Leadercast.

The theme of this year’s conference is, “Lead Yourself.” What does it look like to lead yourself? How can you intentionally develop your own leadership skills and style? What qualities do you hope to embody as a leader? In 2018, the Leadercast Live stage will highlight leaders who will answer these questions and explain the power and importance of leading yourself first so you can lead others well.

Leadercast Live will allow attendees and viewers to improve their own personal leadership journey with tips for self-evaluation and self-growth. Top leadership experts will inspire more than 100,000 people who will attend the event live in Atlanta or at hundreds of other simulcast locations in more than 20 countries.

Among the leadership experts speaking this year are:

• Mae Jemison, NASA astronaut, engineer and physician

• Ian Cron, bestselling author, psychotherapist, enneagram teacher and speaker

• Andy Stanley, leadership author & communicator

• Jim Loehr, co-founder of the Human Performance Institute

• Jen Bricker, acrobat, aerialist, author and speaker

• Michael Hyatt, author, speaker and CEO of Michael Hyatt & Company

• Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 pilot, speaker and trainer

• Catherine Hoke, founder and CEO of Defy Ventures

• Joe Torre, Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, the chief baseball officer for the MLB, chairman of the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation and a widely respected former baseball manager and player

For years, Leadercast has brought people together and equipped them to become better leaders, managers, community members and employees.

“The whole day was interesting from start to finish. It was valuable to hear from leaders from various fields, as each had different perspectives and experiences. I was able to learn from leaders whom I otherwise would not have known of because I was unfamiliar with their work,” said Katie Booth, Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

The live simulcast of Leadercast 2018 at Ginghamsburg Church is sponsored by Medicare Resource Center (resourcemedicare.com).

For more information and to purchase your ticket or group tickets to the Leadercast at Ginghamsburg event, visit leadercastginghamsburg.eventbrite.com.