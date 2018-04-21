M-U students take D.C. trip

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union Middle School students traveled to Washington D.C. last week and high schoolers took on community service projects, the superintendent told the school board on Monday.

The trip kicked off with a visit to Mount Vernon and included stops at the National Archives, Ford’s Theatre and the monuments and memorials on the National Mall. Students were also able to participate in the wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

“They were very respectful at all of the sites that we went to, especially the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” he said.

Ritchey said there were no issues with misbehavior.

Plans for a community service day at the high school were altered by the weather last week. According to Ritchey, Mother Nature was uncooperative, so plans for outside work were cancelled and students turned their energies indoors.

“We had to put a lot of those outside projects off for another day and we improvised a bit,” he said.

Students cleaned out trophy cases and washed windows and walls, he said. The high school has planned another service day for April 23.

The board also heard updates from each of the building principals. Elementary Principal Loretta Henderson told the board that she will be using her principal’s fund to buy alternative seating for the students.

“We have a lot of students who are typical students that have significant sensory and motor needs,” she said.

The new seats will include ball chairs, seats that Henderson described as accordion-like that allow students to move without disrupting others, and seats with rounded bases that make students use their core muscle strength to sit up straight. Regular seats and desks will also be available for students who prefer them.

Henderson also said other changes are coming to the elementary, as the school takes a closer look at homework practices.

“We’re looking at targeting student achievement,” she said. She said that homework will look different in the coming year. “It’s going to be a shift in thinking for everyone… We need to do what research shows is best and 30 minutes of reading every night is what research shows is best for K-5.”

Henderson said there may still be projects, but not “worksheet after worksheet.”

Photo courtesy of Milton-Union Middle School Eighth grade students from Milton-Union Middle School went on a class trip to Washington D.C. last week. Students attended wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on April 12, which including a wreath bearing the school’s name. http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/04/web1_dc-trip.jpg Photo courtesy of Milton-Union Middle School Eighth grade students from Milton-Union Middle School went on a class trip to Washington D.C. last week. Students attended wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on April 12, which including a wreath bearing the school’s name.

By Cecilia Fox

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

