Driver flees after hitting Troy house

TROY — Troy police are looking for an individual who drove into a house in Troy in the early hours of Saturday morning before fleeing the scene.

According to Sgt. Richard Gumerlock, officers were dispatched just after 2 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of East Staunton Road on reports of a vehicle hitting a building.

The driver fled the scene in their car after striking the home, causing damage to the structure, Gumerlock said. The extent of the damage has not been determined.

Gumerlock said he is unaware of any injuries resulting from the crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. The incident is currently under investigation, Gumerlock said.